As UP Unlocks, Shops, Restaurants, Malls Can Reopen At 50% Capacity

UP Unlock: While most of the activities have been allowed, restrictions will continue on others.

The Uttar Pradesh government decided to announce further relaxations in view of the declining Covid-19 cases. Nearly two months after they were closed, the government said all malls and restaurants (cap on seating) can open on weekdays till 9 pm.

It also allowed shops and markets outside containment zones to open five days a week.

Curfew timings were also relaxed by two hours on weekdays. It will now be in force from 9 pm to 7 am. The weekend lockdown will continue in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP government has also allowed the government and private offices to work at full capacity. Cinema halls, stadiums, gyms, and swimming pools, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed.

During marriages and other functions, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed at both open and closed venues and only 50 people will be allowed in a religious place at a time, the guidelines said.

The state government had begun easing the corona curfew from June 1 in the districts where active Covid-19 cases dropped below 600.

With 51 new Covid fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, the death count rose to 22,132 on Saturday, while the infection tally reached 17,04,139 after 294 more people tested positive for coronavirus, according to a health bulletin.

Thirteen deaths have been reported from Lucknow, five from Shahjahanpur, four each from Ayodhya and Hathras, three each from Kanpur Nagar and Lakhimpur Kheri, two each from Unnao, Pilibhit, Auraiyya and Bhadohi, and one each from Meerut, Allahabad, Bulandshahr, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Jalaun, Sant Kabirnagar, Sambhal, Kanpur Dehat, and Mahoba.

Of the 294 fresh cases, 27 have been reported from Lucknow, 26 from Varanasi, 16 from Meerut, 12 each from Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur and 11 each from Allahabad and Rae Bareli, among others, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 592 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of patients discharged to 16,77,050.

The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 4,957, the bulletin said.

Over 5.50 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, with more than 2.73 lakh samples tested in the last 24 hours, it added.