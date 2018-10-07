As Temperature Dips, River Freezes In Himachal Pradesh

A thick blanket of ice was formed on the Chandra river in Chhattru area.

The upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh have received a fresh spell of snowfall with temperatures dropping to below freezing point.

Rivers and lakes have frozen in Lahaul-Spiti district as temperatures dropped, news agency ANI reported. A thick blanket of ice was formed on the Chandra river in Chhattru area.

Several tourists visiting the picturesque-district were stranded over the last few weeks as roads were blocked due to the snowfall. The Air Force had to evacuate hundreds of people, including foreign nationals.

Early snowfall in the higher reaches, cloudburst, and heavy rain affected parts of the state between September 22 and 24.

Heavy snowfall in Rohtang Pass, Kunzum Pass and Baralacha Pass had cut off the Lahaul and Spiti Valleys, affecting a large number of tourists and hampering water and electricity supply.

(With inputs from ANI)