As Himachal Pradesh Faces Heavy Rain, Couple Get Married On Video Call

Entire north India is under the grip of monsoon fury with landslides reported in many states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more heavy downpour for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Several rivers in the region are in spate, destroying roads. In cities and towns, many roads and buildings remain submerged in knee-deep water. In such a scenario, two families in Himachal Pradesh found a unique way to get their children married.

When bad weather and blocked roads made it impossible for Ashish Singha to take his 'baraat' from Kotgarh in Shimla to marry Shivani Thakur in Kullu's Bhuntar, their families opted for video conferencing to solemnise the marriage.

Mr Singha was scheduled to reach Bhuntar on Monday with the wedding procession, but administration in Kullu has cautioned against any such activities since the district is the epicenter of recent disaster.

So, the families of the couple held an 'online wedding' to avoid the chaos and remain safe in such a weather, the PTI report said.

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rain since Saturday, which triggered flash floods and landslides, damaging houses.

Eighty eight people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 24, and 100 people suffered injuries and 16 are still missing.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state has suffered losses worth Rs 4,000 crore due to bad weather.

Meanwhile, light to heavy rains are continuing in several parts of the state, with Dhaulakaun in Sirmaur being the wettest at 106 mm followed by Solan 38 mm, Palampur 28 mm, Jubberhatti 25 mm, Narkanada 24.5 mm and Shimla 21 mm, according to PTI.

The weather office has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning on July 15 and 16.