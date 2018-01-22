As CPM Rejected His Tie-Up Plan, Sitaram Yechury Offered To Quit Sunday's vote at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Central Committee meeting marked a flashpoint in the tussle between factions led by Sitaram Yechury and his predecessor Prakash Karat

As the CPM endorsed a proposal ruling out any alliance or electoral understanding with the Congress, it rejected through a vote on Sunday the approach suggested by the party general secretary, for the first time in over four decades. General Secretary Sitaram Yechury offered to resign, but was asked to continue by the Central Committee (CC), the CPM's highest decision-making body.The vote on Sunday at a meeting of the CC marked a flashpoint in the tussle between factions led by Mr Yechury and his predecessor Prakash Karat. The two sides brought to the table different drafts for the political resolution, a crucial document that decides the party's way forward for the next three years.Mr Yechury's draft favoured a political understanding with what it called "all secular Left and democratic forces" including the Congress for the 2019 national elections to take on the BJP, proposing that the party be open to a UPA-1 like alliance when it had extended external support to a Congress-led government at the centre. The CPM's West Bengal unit and a large section of the Tripura unit supported it.Mr Karat's resolution proposed no truck, "direct or indirect" with the Congress and, backed by the powerful Kerala unit of the party, won 55 to 31.Both drafts said that the BJP and its ideological mentor the RSS "are the biggest threat the country is facing at present" and need to be defeated."The draft political resolution adopted after incorporating some amendments, states that there is no electoral alliance or understanding with the Congress," Mr Yechury said after the meeting, adding in response to a question, "What happens internally in the party, I don't need to say that here."Asked whether he would resign, Mr Yechury said, "I am here as the general secretary of the CPI(M) as the politburo and the central committee say that I should be the general secretary of the CPI(M), so this answers your question."The last time a political approach proposed by the CPM general secretary was rejected was in 1975. P Sundarayya, the then general secretary, had resigned.CPM sources said Sitaram Yechury, sensing his draft could be defeated, had expressed his desire to quit from his post the night before the vote, stating it would be difficult for him to continue if his political line was rejected. He also tried hard to avoid a vote, sources said. An urgent politburo meeting was convened to take a call on that, but it failed to resolve the matter. A senior CPM leader from Bengal, who asked not to be named, told news agency Press Trust of India that the committee's decision would go against the interests of the West Bengal unit, which is having a tough time tackling the BJP as it makes an aggressive pitch to stake claim as the state's main opposition party.The CPM, which ruled Bengal for three decades straight, ceded the state in 2011 to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. The CPM fought the 2016 assembly elections in partnership with the Congress, but failed to stop Ms Banerjee, who was re-elected with a bigger mandate. Critics in the CPM have blamed the tie-ups with the Congress, its chief rival in Bengal for years and in Kerala even now, for the party's decline.