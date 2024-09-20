As Apple iPhone 16 Hits The Stores, Long Queues Seen In Delhi, Mumbai

In Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) store, a massive crowd gathered overnight.

The highly anticipated Apple iPhone 16 series was launched today and as expected, the excitement among Indian consumers was palpable. Long queues were seen forming outside Apple's flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi, as tech enthusiasts and loyal customers eagerly awaited the opportunity to purchase the latest device.

In Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) store, a massive crowd gathered overnight to get their hands on the new iPhones. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, boasting Apple's largest-ever displays of 6.3 and 6.9 inches, were the most sought-after models. The premium devices come equipped with advanced features like ultra-thin borders and the Always-On 120Hz ProMotion display.

One excited customer, Ujjwal Shah, shared his experience of standing in line for a staggering 21 hours. "I have been standing in the queue for the last 21 hours. I have been here since 11 am yesterday and I will be the first one to enter the store today at 8 am. I am very excited today...The atmosphere in Mumbai for this phone is absolutely new...Last year, I stood in the queue for 17 hours," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI

Similarly, long lines were also spotted outside the Apple Saket store in New Delhi. Akshay, a customer from Surat, expressed his satisfaction after purchasing the iPhone 16 Pro Max, praising the improved zoom camera quality and iOS 18. "The camera is a game-changer, and I'm glad I came all the way to get it," he said.

The iPhone 16 series, including the base model, iPhone 16 Plus, and the Pro versions, has drawn customers from all over the country, with some traveling from cities like Ahmedabad, Nagpur, and Bengaluru. Many buyers specifically sought the new Desert Titanium colour, which has become a crowd favourite.