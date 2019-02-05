Arvind Kejrwal's Message For Mamata Banerjee Brings On BJP Sneer

Congratulations Didi for the success of your struggle, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's support for Mamata Banerjee has drawn a barb from the BJP, which questioned if this was the same person who started out as an anti-corruption activist. Mr Kejriwal had switched to politics after being a part of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement.

Mamata Banerjee's huge face-off against the centre since Sunday has brought the opposition parties on the same page.

This morning, as the Bengal Chief Minister welcomed the Supreme Court's order on the CBI appeal against the Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar, Mr Kejriwal tweeted, "Congratulations Didi for the success of your struggle."

The BJP responded: "Supreme Court has asked Kolkata Commisioner to appear in court in the matter of corruption in Saradha Chit fund scam and @ArvindKejriwal calls it a success. This is the same person who came into politics against corruption. What a downfall in no time!"

The BJP contends that Ms Banerjee has been covering up corruption by protecting the officer, who was in charge of initial investigations in the Saradha and Rose Valley Ponzi schemes. Several of Ms Banerjee's senior leaders and ministers have been arrested in the two cases.

Claiming Mr Kumar destroyed evidence in the case and did not answer summons, the CBI went to question him on Sunday. But the officials got stopped and detained by the Kolkata police, setting the stage for a huge political confrontation that saw the opposition get together to take on the Centre.

Today, the Supreme Court said Mr Kumar and the CBI officials should meet in Shillong, a neutral territory. The court said he should submit all evidence and cooperate with the probe into chit fund scams in Bengal.