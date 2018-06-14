Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Accuses Lt Governor Of Not Letting Her See Husband

Sunita Kejriwal (seated in front right) urged Anil Baijal to allow her to see her husband

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal today accused the security of Lt Governor Anil Baijal of not letting her see her husband.

Tweeting a photograph of herself with Mr Kejriwal's mother and wives of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet minister Satyendar Jain, she urged Anil Baijal to allow her to see her husband.

"Respected LG sir, are we four ladies, mother and wife of CM, wife of Dy CM and wife of Satyendar Jain threat to your security that you are not allowing us to enter the road leading to your house? Kindly intervene. Please do not feel so threatened by everyone (sic)," she tweeted.

She also urged him to allow the family members saying "Jain is not well".

The sit-in by Mr Kejriwal, Mr Sisodia, Mr Jain and Cabinet minister Gopal Rai at the Lt. Governor's office entered its fourth day on Thursday.

In morning, Mr Kejriwal accused the LG's security personnel of not allowing his brother, who came from Pune, to see him.



