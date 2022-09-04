Watch: On 2-Day Gujarat Visit, Arvind Kejriwal Makes Gita Reference

Arvind Kejriwal visited Gujarat on Friday and Saturday.

A video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal using a reference from the Bhagavad Gita is gaining traction on social media.

The reference was made by Mr Kejriwal when he visited Gujarat for two days on Friday. Addressing a press conference outside the Dwarkadish temple in Surat, the Delhi Chief Minister coined his own Shloka (verse) in Sanskrit and said, "Yada Yada Hi Dhajj" instead of "Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya".

Mr Kejriwal also went on to explain the verse. In Hindi, he said that whenever something bad happens on Earth, then God has to use his "Jhadu (broom)" to solve the problems.

Watch the video below:

AAP is yet to respond to this incident.

This video has taken the internet by storm. Netizens were quick to point out that Mr Kejriwal had used the wrong verse from the holy book.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, one user jokingly wrote, "Kaun hai yeh log, kahan se aate hain (Who are these people, where do they come from)". Another asked, "Yeh kisne kaha, kab kaha isse? (Who said this, when did they say this)".

One tweet read, "In which chapter of the Gita did the Lord say this..? And in which book did this description of God's broom read? Indeed, such people rarely appear on this earth."

"यदा यदा ही -- धज्ज ".?? 🤔ऐसा भगवान ने गीता के कौन से अध्याय में कहा..?



और भगवान के झाड़ू चलाने का वर्णन किस पुस्तक में पढ़ा इस दुष्ट ने..?🙄😂

वाकई इस तरह के धुर्त इस धरा पर यदा कदा ही प्रकट होते हैं।। pic.twitter.com/4nKVLzzOIq — अमिता त्यागी (@tyagiamita) September 3, 2022

A third user said, "After how can you stop the English proverb, now Kejriwal has launched a new shloka in Sanskrit." "Brother Arvind Kejriwal ji if you do not know the verses, then do not speak and do not compare Sudarshan Chakra with a broom at all. May God give you wisdom," commented fifth.

Mr Kejriwal visited Gujarat on Friday and Saturday. He has been on an all-out campaign to challenge the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections later this year.

On Saturday, the Delhi CM said that the BJP is anxious about losing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state in the elections. He also claimed that people were "very angry" about the "rising hooliganism" demonstrated by a recent attack on an AAP leader.

"Six crore people of Gujarat who learning about the attack on Manoj Sorathiya are very angry ... We have done a survey in Surat and found that AAP is winning seven out of 12 seats," Mr Kejriwal said.