Singapore Visit Yet To Be Cleared, Arvind Kejriwal's Strong Message To PM

Arvind Kejriwal was invited to attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to give clearance for his visit to Singapore for the "World Cities' Summit". "It is against the interest of the country to stop a Chief Minister from visiting such an important stage... This invitation is a matter of pride and honor for the country," he wrote.

Mr Kejriwal was invited for the meet back in June by Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong and accepted the invite. But he is yet to receive permission for the visit.

"The Singapore government has invited us to present the Delhi model at a world-class conference," Mr Kejriwal wrote. "The Delhi model will be presented in front of many big leaders around the world. The whole world wants to know about the Delhi model," he added.

"Give permission as soon as possible so that I can elevate the name of the country with this visit," he added.