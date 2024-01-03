Arvind Kejriwal Skips 3rd Summons, AAP Says Probe Agency Notice Illegal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal won't appear for questioning today in Delhi liquor policy case, the Aam Aadmi Partry said. AAP said that the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate were illegal and the only aim is to arrest Mr Kejriwal.

This was the third notice to Mr Kejriwal, also the AAP's national convenor, after he refused to appear before the probe agency on two earlier summons for November 2 and December 21.

The Aam Aadmi Party asserted that Mr Kejriwal was ready to cooperate with the agency but claimed that the summons was sent with the intention of arresting him.

"Why has the notice been sent right before elections? The notice is an attempt to stop Kejriwal from campaigning in elections," the party alleged.

The AAP chief had been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the case in April, but had not been made an accused by the agency.

Ever since the first summons was issued by the Enforcement Directorate, there has been intense speculation that the Delhi chief minister would be arrested by the agency after his questioning. Several leaders from the AAP have also issued statements along similar lines.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in connection with the case in February, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was taken into custody in October.