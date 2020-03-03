Arvind Kejriwal-PM Meeting Today, First Since Taking Charge For New Term

Arvind Kejriwal had invited PM Modi for his swearing-in last month. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning. This is their first meeting after the Aam Aadmi Party chief took charge for a third term last month after a massive election win.

The meeting - which will take place at parliament at around 11 am - also comes nearly a week after violence in northeast Delhi over controversial citizenship law killed over 40 people and injured more than 200.

Last week, Mr Kejriwal had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the clashes. "Amit Shah assured all help. We decided we must rise above politics," Mr Kejriwal had said after the meeting.

PM Modi was invited for Mr Kejriwal's oath ceremony last month but he could not attend. The Prime Minister was in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to inaugurate various projects. He had congratulated the AAP chief on Twitter.

"I congratulate Shri @ArvindKejriwal on taking oath as Delhi's CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure," PM Modi wrote.

The Delhi Chief Minister, in a swift response, had said: "Thank you for the warm wishes sir. I wish you could come today, but I understand you were busy. We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians."