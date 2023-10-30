Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By Probe Agency On Thursday In Liquor Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned for questioning in the alleged liquor scam by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money laundering angle in the matter. He has to present himself at the Delhi office of the Central agency on November 2.

In April, the Central Bureau of Investigation had summoned Mr Kejriwal for questioning in the same case.

Today's summons came hours after the Supreme Court rejected the bail plea of his former Deputy Manish Sisodia, who is the prime accused in the case.

A money trail of Rs 338 crore has been tentatively established in the case, said the judges, who earlier insisted that a chain of evidence must be established.

Today, in a 41-page order, the court accepted the argument of the Central Bureau of Investigation that there is a "carefully hatched conspiracy" to ensure that a select few make windfall gains. The policy "facilitated getting bribes" from wholesale distributors who are "assured of exorbitant profits".

"The Central government has only one objective -- to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party at any cost," said senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj.

"For this, they are leaving no stone unturned, including creating a fake case. The idea is to send Arvind Kejriwal to jail and destroy the Aam Aadmi Party," he added.