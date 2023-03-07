'Will Do Puja Entire Day On Holi': Arvind Kejriwal Slams PM Over Arrests

Arvind Kejriwal today announced that he would pray for the country tomorrow, during Holi celebrations, hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrests of two of his top ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

"A country where the Prime Minister jails people who provide good education and good health facilities to people and supports those who rob the country, it is worrying," the Delhi Chief Minister said in a video message.

"I will meditate and pray for the country tomorrow. If you also think what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing is wrong and you, too, are worried about the country, then I urge you, after celebrating Holi, please take out time to pray for the country."

Mr Kejriwal said he was not worried for Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain as they are "brave".

"They are very brave. They can die for the country. No one can break their resolve. I am worried about the state of the country. There is no one to work for common man or listen to the common man," said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief.

"After 75 years, there is a person who has given the poorest the kind of education that was available only to the rich. That person is Manish Sisodia. Government hospitals across the country are in bad shape. After 75 years of independence, a person changed the face of health facilities and provided a new health model with mohalla clinics. That person is Satyendar Jain. But they are thrown in jail on false charges," he said.

Satyendar Jain was arrested in May last year in a corruption case.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26.

Both ministers quit the Delhi cabinet last week.

AAP's number 2 leader has been accused of corruption in a new liquor policy that was scrapped within 9 months after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe. The Arvind Kejriwal government faces allegations of giving illegal benefits to liquor licensees after launching a new policy in November 2021.

AAP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have strongly refuted the allegations, alleging a political agenda in the arrests.