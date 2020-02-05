Amit Shah's 'Petty Conspiracy': Arvind Kejriwal On Shaheen Bagh Shooter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also referred to the shooter's family denying any links with AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to allegations that the man who fired shots at the Shaheen Bagh protest is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, today accused Home Minister Amir Shah of "using Delhi Police" in a "petty conspiracy" to target his party 48 hours before voting in the capital.



The Delhi Chief Minister also referred to the shooter's family denying any links with AAP.



"Do you think we are capable of getting such a shooting done? His family has said he has nothing to do with AAP. Such petty stunts 48 hours before elections...Anyone can tell they are using the police before the polls," Mr Kejriwal said.



The family of the shooter, Kapil Gujjar, has denied any links with AAP or politics.



Last evening, the police had said Kapil Gujjar, who shouted "Jai Sri Ram" as he fired shots near the anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi on Saturday, had confessed to being a member of AAP. They also released a photo from the shooter's phone that they said established him as an AAP member, wearing the party's trademark cap.

Despite photos in which Kapil Gujjar is seen with senior AAP leaders like Sanjay Singh and Atishi, his father and brother have denied any connection with Delhi's ruling party.

"Neither me nor my family has anything to do with AAP. They came to campaign during the Lok Sabha election (last year) and made us all wear AAP caps and that is what the photo is," Kapil's father Gaje Singh said.

"I used to be in BSP and fought an election as BSP candidate in 2012. After that I was unwell so I quit politics. We have nothing to do with politics. This time, when the BJP candidate came to campaign here, I garlanded him too like I would welcome any other candidate," he added.