Arvind Kejriwal Says Countdown Of PM Modi Government's Fall Has Begun

Assembly election trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing in two of the three states where it was in power.

December 11, 2018
Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at PM Modi after election result trends started coming in. (File)


New Delhi: 

The countdown of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's fall has begun, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today as assembly election trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing in two of the three states where it was in power.

"The countdown of the Modi government's fall has begun," Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

PM Modi's BJP was behind its main rival Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It was locked in a close contest with the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, according to latest trends.

The Congress is likely to get an absolute majority in Chhattisgarh and is reaching the simple majority mark in Rajasthan.



