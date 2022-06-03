Arvind Kejriwal Playing 'Victim Card' To Shield Manish Sisodia: Congress

Congress claimed that Manish Sisodia is under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar demanded the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday and accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of playing the "victim card" to defend him.

Mr Kumar claimed that Sisodia is under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and that Kejriwal is trying to shield him.

"In a futile bid to cover up the humiliation of Satyendar Jain's arrest, Arvind Kejriwal is playing the victim card by declaring that Manish Sisodia may be the next target of the ED," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that Delhi has become the "capital of corruption" under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and that 80 per cent of the ministers are "corrupt".

"It is surprising that Kejriwal has not sacked Jain from the cabinet, but has only handed over his seven portfolios to Sisodia and hence, he is assuming that Sisodia might be arrested. It is an open secret that Sisodia is another corrupt leader," he said.

Mr Kumar said the Delhi Congress had filed complaints with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) regarding the purchase and maintenance contracts for the low-floor DTC buses.

"If the Congress complaints take their logical routes, many more ministers in the Kejriwal government will be arrested," he claimed.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Mr Kejriwal claimed that the Centre has directed its agencies to arrest Mr Sisodia in "false" cases.

"The Centre is fabricating false charges against Sisodia just like they did to arrest Satyendar Jain," the chief minister said.