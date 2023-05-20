"Supreme Court Insulted": Arvind Kejriwal As Centre Bypasses Big Verdict

Arvind Kejriwal said the centre's ordinance on bureaucrats was unconstitutional.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the central government had "insulted the majesty of the Supreme Court" with a special order that bypassed its ruling on who controls bureaucrats in the capital.

"This is a disgusting joke. They have overturned the Supreme Court judgment within a week. The centre is challenging the Supreme Court openly. This is direct contempt of the Supreme Court and an insult to its majesty," Mr Kejriwal said at a news briefing.

He said the central government had waited for the court to break for its summer vacation before introducing the special order - known as an ordinance - because they know it will be overturned as soon as the court reassembles.

