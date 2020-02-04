Arvind Kejriwal 'Master Of Deceit', BJP Polarising Delhi Polls: Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh said that there has been virtually no progress in Delhi (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said Arvind Kejriwal had done "nothing exceptional" by providing cheap power and healthcare in Delhi and alleged the AAP leader was a "shifty character" who had "mastered the art of deceit and lies to mislead people".

Mr Singh said all chief ministers of Congress-ruled states were providing such amenities to the people and asserted that claims of an AAP wave in Delhi were only a "myth" as in Punjab in 2017, when Mr Kejriwal's party had won 20 seats despite the hype.

Addressing an election rally in Hari Nagar, he also hit out at the BJP, accusing it of converting "the entire country into Shaheen Bagh", using it to polarise elections in Delhi and in the process destroying India''s foundations.

Mr Singh said Chief Minister Kejriwal should tell the people what he has done for the progress of Delhi and to provide jobs to people here, instead of talking about the freebies.

"Some people will surely be happy with these freebies but what has he really done for the development and progress of Delhi? What has he done for creating jobs for your children," he said at a public meeting in favour of Congress candidate Surinder Setia.

Mr Singh said that there has been virtually no progress in Delhi in the last five years.

"In Punjab we have given jobs to 11 lakh youths," he said, adding that what Delhi needed was economic and industrial development.

He, however, lamented that both the AAP and the BJP had "sacrificed" the interests of Delhiites in their turf war, and the city, "which saw lots of progress under the Congress regime, had been deprived of any development over the past five years".