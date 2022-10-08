'Jai Shri Ram': Arvind Kejriwal Chants In Gujarat Day After Oath Row

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today chanted "Jai Shri Ram" at an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) event in Gujarat's Vadodara, a day after the oath row at a Buddhism event in Delhi.
Targeting the BJP, Mr Kejriwal, AAP's National Convenor, said: "They are saying bad things about me. I don't care. But they hate me and are so blind in their hatred that they are even insulting the Gods."
Earlier, AAP workers removed anti-AAP posters ahead of Mr Kejriwal's rally. The workers brought down all anti-AAP posters and banners put up on the party chief's route to the rally venue.
Mr Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.