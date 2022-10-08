'Jai Shri Ram': Arvind Kejriwal Chants In Gujarat Day After Oath Row

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed party workers and supporters in Gujarat's Vadodara today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today chanted "Jai Shri Ram" at an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) event in Gujarat's Vadodara, a day after the oath row at a Buddhism event in Delhi.

Targeting the BJP, Mr Kejriwal, AAP's National Convenor, said: "They are saying bad things about me. I don't care. But they hate me and are so blind in their hatred that they are even insulting the Gods."

Earlier, AAP workers removed anti-AAP posters ahead of Mr Kejriwal's rally. The workers brought down all anti-AAP posters and banners put up on the party chief's route to the rally venue.

Mr Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.