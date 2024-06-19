Arvind Kejriwal's Custody In Liquor Policy Case Extended Till July 3

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on corruption charges.

A Delhi Court today extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal - who has been in jail since April 1 - till July 3 in a corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Mr Kejriwal on March 21 over corruption allegations in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

The Supreme Court granted him interim bail on May 10 to campaign for the elections, following which the AAP chief held a flurry of rallies across the country. He returned to the jail on June 2.

The probe agency believes that the Delhi Chief Minister played a key role in drafting the policy and seeking bribes in return for liquor licences.

The agency has claimed the AAP received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore that were then used to fund its Goa and Punjab election campaigns.

The AAP and Mr Kejriwal have refuted all charges and called the arrest and case "political vendetta".

The arrest also triggered a political spat between the ruling BJP and the opposition INDIA bloc, which is led by the Congress and of which the AAP is a member.

After Mr Kejriwal's arrest, his wife Sunita Kejriwal emerged as the faces of the party. Ms Kejriwal even delivered a fiery speech at a political rally that included members of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, of which the AAP is a member.

Sunita Kejriwal's moment in the political spotlight has triggered talk she could make a full-time plunge into the space, particularly with the Delhi Assembly election due next year.