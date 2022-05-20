Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann's Stints In KCR's National Tour

K Chandrashekar Rao will meet political, media and economic experts on the tour. (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday left for New Delhi as part of his tour to attend national-level political and social programmes, official sources said.

As part of the visit, the Chief Minister will meet political, media and economic experts and he will extend help to the families of the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country, an official release said.

He will also meet the bereaved families of farmers who died during the "fight for farmers' rights" against the Centre.

As per the tour schedule, KCR, as Mr Rao is popularly known, will meet different political party leaders in the national capital, besides interacting with noted experts to discuss the country's economic conditions.

He will hold meetings with noted national journalists as well.

On May 22 afternoon, the Chief Minister will take up his Chandigarh tour. As announced earlier, he will console 600 families of farmers who laid down their lives during the nationwide farmers' agitation against the then contentious farm laws.

As financial assistance, he will distribute Rs 3 lakh to each family. The cheque distribution will be taken up along with his counterparts in Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively, the release said.

The assistance will be given to the farmers' families belonging to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

On May 26, KCR will reach Bengaluru to meet former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. From Bengaluru, he will go to Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra the following day to meet noted social activist Anna Hazare. Thereafter, he will travel to Shirdi and offer prayers to Sai Baba, following which he will return to Hyderabad the same day.

On May 29 and 30, he will embark on a tour to West Bengal and Bihar to console the families of the soldiers who died at Galwan Valley. As announced earlier, the Chief Minister will extend assistance to those families, the release said.

