"Bluff Announcement": Arun Jaitley Shreds Congress Minimum Income Plan

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for promising India's poor a "historic" minimum income guarantee scheme, saying that a party with such a terrible track record of poverty alleviation has no right to make lofty assurances. Poverty, he claimed, had thrived under the Indira Gandhi-led Congress rule in the 1970s.

Terming the Congress president's promise as a "bluff announcement", Mr Jaitley said that the grand old party has a history of giving false assurances. "They promised a farm loan waiver of Rs 72,000 in 2008, but gave away only Rs 52,000. A Comptroller and Auditor General report later found that Delhi businessmen ended up getting most of the money," he said.

Mr Gandhi had earlier today announced a minimum income guarantee scheme of Rs 72,000 a year for India's poorest families if they voted the Congress to power. He said that the money, which would be directly transferred to the bank accounts of 20% of the poorest in the country, would lift five crore families out of poverty.

The Union Finance Minister, in his counter, claimed that the Narendra Modi government was already giving 1.5 times the amount promised by Mr Gandhi to the country's poor. "We are already giving Rs 75,000 crore in fertiliser subsidy and spending Rs 20,000 crore on health. About 70-80 per cent of this is done through direct bank transfer, and the rest can be given the same way," he explained.

Besides this, more than Rs 1.8 lakh crore are being transferred to the accounts of India's poor as well as its farming community, he added.

Mr Jaitley alleged that the Congress has a habit of waking up to the plight of the poor just before the elections. "The Congress opposed the Aadhaar Bill -- a legislation meant to directly benefit the poor -- in Parliament and their lawyers opposed it in court. Now they say that the money will be disbursed through banks," he said.

