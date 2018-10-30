Arun Jaitley, RBI Chief Face-To-Face As Rift Is Out In Open: 10 Points

Arun Jaitley chaired a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and RBI governor Urjit Patel were face-to-face today at a meeting of a financial stability body amid tension between them after Mr Patel's deputy made a strong call for autonomy for the central bank in a speech on Friday. In the speech, widely shared on social media, Governor Patel is credited for his "suggestion to explore this theme for a speech". News agency Reuters has quoted sources in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office as saying that government officials are upset with the RBI for exposing a rift by going public with its criticism.