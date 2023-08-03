Arson, Vandalism Reported At 2 Mosques In Haryana Overnight: Police

Haryana's Nuh was hit by violence earlier this week.

Despite the Haryana police stating that the situation was improving after two days of communal clashes earlier this week, isolated incidents of violence, including arson and attempted vandalism, were reported on Thursday.

The police said they had received complaints of fires at two mosques in Nuh district's Tauru overnight. However, no damage to the structures, injuries, or deaths were reported in these recent events.

At one of the mosques, a mob of 10 to 15 people attempted to vandalise it, but a team of police reached the site minutes after reports of a fire.

"There were two reports of arson last night. At the first mosque, a fire was reported near the power input where batteries were kept. It was put out quickly. It was raining, could have been a short circuit as well. No Molotov cocktails were used. The other one was also a small incident, and we have stationed a car there as well," senior police officer Varun Singla said.

The statement countered earlier media reports suggesting that Molotov cocktails had been thrown at two mosques in Nuh. According to news agency PTI, motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly targeted the mosques located near Vijay Chowk and a police station in Tauru, resulting in some damage but no injuries.

Fire brigades were dispatched to the mosques once the incidents were reported and extinguished the fires. Unidentified assailants also set a bangle shop ablaze in Palwal district's Minar Gate market.

Large gatherings have been banned in both Nuh and Palwal districts due to the communal tension, which erupted on Monday when a mob attempted to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession. This led to the deaths of six people, widespread arson, and vandalism of shops as the violence spread to neighbouring Gurugram.

The Haryana government has said that 116 individuals have been arrested over the clashes and 90 detained. Heavy police deployment has been implemented across Nuh, and internet services have been suspended, although connectivity was restored for three hours on Thursday afternoon.