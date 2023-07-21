'Arrest, Charge Perpetrators Of Manipur Horror,' Governor Tells Top Cop

Governor Anusuiya Uikey asked the top cop to act against police officers for no action on Manipur horror

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey expressed her strong condemnation of the video of women being paraded naked and allegedly sexually assaulted and directed Manipur's Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh to take immediate steps to charge the perpetrators of the heinous crime and award exemplary punishment as per law.

Coming down heavily on the state police over no action in the incident, the Governor said, "Today I called the DGP of the state and asked why no action was taken on the complaint by the police. I have directed the DGP to take immediate steps to charge the perpetrators of this heinous crime and award exemplary punishment as per law," the Manipur governor said.

"I have also asked the DGP to take action against the police officials of the station where the complaint was lodged for not taking any action," she said.

"Never in the future should any person have the courage to commit these types of crimes against women," she added.

A video of the two-month-old incident was widely shared on Wednesday, evoking strong and sharp reactions from various political parties.

Amid a nationwide outcry over the appalling incident in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized that his government would spare no effort in seeking death penalty for the accused. Four arrests have been made in the case so far.

The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).