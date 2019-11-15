Army Soldier Attempts Record In Bike-Riding Manoeuvre In Madhya Pradesh

Sangram Jena is attached to ''Daredevils'' motorcycle display team of Indian Army Corps of Signals

An Indian Army havildar attempted to create a world record by standing on a ladder atop a moving motorcycle for more than four hours, covering a distance of 128 km on Friday.

The attempt is yet to be registered in record books. Havildar Sangram Keshari Jena attached to ''Daredevils'' motorcycle display team of Indian Army Corps of Signals made the attempt at Head Quarters 1 Signal Training Centre in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city.

The 33-year-old rode while standing on an 11-feet ladder with his back to the direction in which the motorcycle was moving.

Mr Jena completed the manoeuvre in four hours, 29 minutes and 45 seconds, covering a distance of 128 km.

"I practiced for hours every day and got injured on several occasions, but my family and Daredevils team egged me on to attempt the stunt. They are the force behind this achievement," Mr Jena said.

The Indian Army will present certified records of the attempt to Limca Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records to gain an official entry.

Madhya Pradesh High Court judges Sanjay Yadav and Sujoy Paul, Lieutenant General Rajeev Sabherwal and several top Army officers among others witnessed the attempt.

