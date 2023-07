An officer has died and 3 soldiers injured in a fire incident at Siachen glacier. (Representational)

An army officer has died and three other soldiers injured in a fire incident at Siachen glacier in the early hours of the morning today, officials said.

The army officials said the injured soldiers have been safely evacuated to a hospital.

The incident happened at around 3:30 am, they said.

More details awaited.



