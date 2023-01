The wife was found dead at his residence. (representational)

An officer of the Indian Army, a Lieutenant Colonel, based in Punjab's Ferozepur murdered his wife and then shot himself dead last night, Army sources said. The officer left a suicide note, where he confessed to harming his wife, sources said.

The couple had marital issues and were undergoing regular counselling sessions, they said. The Army and the Punjab police have begun an investigation.