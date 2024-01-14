Army Jawan On Two-Wheeler Dies As Kite String Slits His Throat: Cops

The incident happened on Saturday evening, the police said (Representational)

An Army jawan died after the string of a kite allegedly cut his throat while he was riding a bike on a flyover, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday evening, the police said.

The jawan identified as Koteshwar Reddy, a resident of Bapunagar and a native of Andhra Pradesh, was going on a two-wheeler on the Langarhouse flyover when a manja (a string of a kite) cut his throat, Assistant Commissioner of Police Golconda Syed Faiz said.

A case was registered at Langar House Police Station, an official said.

Further information is awaited.

