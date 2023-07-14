Army Intensifies Tech Operations Across Buffer Zones In Manipur

Manipur: Security agencies have reports that short-range quadcopters are being used by warring factions

The army has intensified use of tech-driven operations in the buffer zones of violence-hit Manipur, sources in the army said. For the last two months, the army has been using Unmanned Aerial Vehicle or UAV for surveillance in the buffer zones of sensitive areas.



UAVs and high-range quadcopters have been a big help for the security forces, who are busy establishing and dominating buffer zones between the hills and valley regions to keep away the warring Kuki and Meitei communities. These are also being used to find and destroy illegal bunkers, sources said.



"Surveillance along the Indo-Myanmar Border to detect movement of insurgents who are staying in camps across, and supporting operations -- like UAV cover for patrols, combing operations and Mobile Vehicle Check Posts, convoy monitoring on NH-37 and NH-2, monitoring rescue operations, monitoring mob build-up and preventing violence by guiding security forces have seen major use of technology," said a senior army official involved in ground operations on condition of anonymity.



The intensification of tech-based operations comes at a time when security agencies have reports that short-range quadcopters have been put to use by warring factions -- Meiteis, mostly concentrated in Imphal valley, and Kukis, mainly on the hillside -- to know each other's positions.



"For most part of the day, weather permitting, we have a UAV in air for any contingency. Our troops in many operations are using body cams," the official said.

"Night visions devices have been very handy for us to reduce skirmishes at night. Satellite-based technical intelligence has been put to use. We have used Mine-Protected Vehicles or MPVs extensively," the official further added.