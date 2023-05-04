Army Chopper With 3 On Board Crashes In J&K, 1 Technician Killed

A court of inquiry has been ordered and further details are being ascertained, the Army said.

A technician was killed and two pilots were injured after an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv with three people on board crashed following a "hard landing" in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district today.

"At about 1115 hours on 04 May 2023, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir," the Udhampur-based Northern Command said in a statement.

"Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing. Immediate rescue operations were launched and Army rescue teams reached the site," the statement said.

This is the third serious incident involving an ALH Dhruv in the last two months.