'Threat Has By No Way Been Reduced': Army Chief On China Border Concerns

India and China have been holding talks over the border row

India and China have been working on "mutual disengagement" and there have been positive developments, but the "threat" is very much high, Army chief General MM Naravane told reporters today. The 14th round of commander-level talks between the two neighbours were also held today.

"The 14th round of the Corps Commander level talks is underway, and I am hopeful that you shall see further developments in the days ahead. But while there has been partial disengagement, the threat has by no means reduced," General Naravane told reporters on the occasion of Army Day.

The Army chief said India's response to Chinese attempt to unilaterally change status quo along the Line of Actual Control, or LAC, was "very robust".

On a question about China building a village in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district, which NDTV reported for the first time, General Naravane said, "The MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) has amply clarified our position. This is arising because the LAC is not demarcated and there are different perceptions. As long as the boundary issue is concerned, for once and for all, the border issue has to be resolved. As far as we are concerned, we are very well poised all along our borders and there is no question that any status quo as it exists today will be altered by force."