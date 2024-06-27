Army Chief Flags Off Motorcycle Expedition On 25 Years Of Kargil War Win

The expedition is being led by the Regiment of Artillery

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday flagged off the Indian Army D5 Motorcycle Expedition from the National War Memorial in the national capital.

The expedition is being conducted by the Indian Army to commemorate the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War of 1999.

"General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Flagged Off the Indian Army D5 Motorcycle Expedition from National War Memorial, New Delhi today. The Expedition is being conducted by the Indian Army to commemorate the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War of 1999," as per a Ministry of Defence press release.

#WATCH | Delhi: Army chief General Manoj Pande flags off the Indian Army D5 motorcycle expedition at the National War Memorial, amid heavy downpour. pic.twitter.com/mhTK0awzmB — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

The Flag Off event was attended by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Senior Serving Officers, Kargil War Veterans, Veer Naris and Veterans. Prior to Flag Off, the COAS interacted with the riders and handed over Motorcycle Expedition Flag to the Team Leader. Archana Pande, President Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) felicitated Veer Naris during the event.

"This Pan-India Expedition had commenced on 12th June 2024 from three corners of the country- Dinjan in the East, Dwarka in the West, and Dhanushkodi in the South. Three teams comprising eight motorcyclists each traversed through diverse terrains and challenging routes before reaching Delhi. The teams were flagged in at Delhi Cantt on June 26, 2024, by General Deepak Kapoor (Retired), former COAS. General Deepak Kapoor lauded the Kargil War Veterans for their bravery, commended the expedition teams and expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their support. The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation by approximately 500 persons including Serving Officers, Kargil War Veterans, Veer Naris and families," as per the release.

Beyond Delhi the teams have now proceeded ahead along two different routes to Dras. One through Ambala, Amritsar, Jammu, Udhampur and Srinagar covering 1,085 km while the other via Chandimandir, Manali, Sarchu, Nyoma, Tangtse and Leh covering 1,509 km.

"The expedition will culminate at Gun Hill in Dras, a place etched in history for its strategic importance during the Kargil War. On their way, the riders are reaching out to Kargil War Heroes, Veterans and Veer Naris residing enroute, paying homage at War Memorials, raising awareness and encouraging youth to join the Indian Army," as per the release.

The expedition is being led by the Regiment of Artillery which played a pivotal role to ensure success in Operation Vijay. As the riders travel to their destination in Dras, they will carry with them the stories of courage, sacrifice and patriotism.

"This expedition is a tribute to the valour and sacrifices of heroes of Kargil War and a symbol of enduring spirit of the Indian Army. The event is being sponsored by HeroMotocorp, HPCL, Apollo Hospitals, IFFCO and Bank of Baroda as a tribute to the Kargil War Heroes," the release said.

