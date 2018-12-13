"Army Not Job Provider. Do Not Feign Disability, Illness": Bipin Rawat

Army Chief Bipin Rawat assured all help to former and serving soldiers who have actually suffered disability in the line of duty.

All India | | Updated: December 13, 2018 20:30 IST
It is often seen that people feel the Army is a means of employment, Bipin Rawat said.


Pune: 

The Indian Army should not be looked upon as a job provider organisation, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, and warned personnel who feign illness or disability in order to avoid duty or get benefits.

"Aksar dekha gaya hai ki log Bhartiya Sena ko ek employment ka jariya manate hai, naukari hasil karane ka jariya (It is often seen that people feel the Army is a means of employment, a means to get a job.)

