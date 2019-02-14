Arms Supplier Held In Delhi, Over 100 Pistols Seized

A case was registered against Ramzan and investigations are on, a police officer said.

A 30-year-old illegal arms supplier was arrested and ten illegal pistols were recovered from his possession, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Ramzan, a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh procured the illegal firearms from Umarti village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Based on a tip off, a trap was laid near DND flyover on Outer Ring Road on Wednesday where the accused had come to deliver a consignment of illegal arms, P S Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said.

At his instance, 97 semi-automatic pistols, to be supplied in Mewat region of UP, Haryana and other areas, were seized from a car on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road, the police said.

