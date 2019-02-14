Arms Supplier Held In Delhi, Over 100 Pistols Seized

Ramzan, a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh procured the illegal firearms from Umarti village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, they said.

All India | | Updated: February 14, 2019 21:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Arms Supplier Held In Delhi, Over 100 Pistols Seized

A case was registered against Ramzan and investigations are on, a police officer said.


New Delhi: 

A 30-year-old illegal arms supplier was arrested and ten illegal pistols were recovered from his possession, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Ramzan, a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh procured the illegal firearms from Umarti village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Based on a tip off, a trap was laid near DND flyover on Outer Ring Road on Wednesday where the accused had come to deliver a consignment of illegal arms, P S Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said.

At his instance, 97 semi-automatic pistols, to be supplied in Mewat region of UP, Haryana and other areas, were seized from a car on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road, the police said.

A case was registered against Ramzan and investigations are on, a police officer said. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi PoliceUttar PradeshUmarti village

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaXUV300MadhubalaTriumph Street TwinNaraina FireValentine DayValentine Day 2019Live TVValentine's DayHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesXUV300Mulayam Singh YadavDelhi WeatherWeatherGalaxy M30Oppo F11 ProRedmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................