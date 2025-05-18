Argument With Drunk Neighbour Leads To 3 Deaths In Mumbai:Cops

Enmity between two families in Mumbai's Ganpat Patil Nagar escalated this evening, leading to violent clashes that ended in the death of three persons and injury to four others.

Police said the Sheikh and Gupta families - living in the slum of Ganpat Patil Nagar, had been enemies since 2022 after they filed police cases against each other.

The old rivalry took a violent turn today.

Sources said around 4.30 pm, today, Amit Sheikh reached was passing Ram Naval Gupta's coconut shop in an inebriated state, and a heated argument started between the two.

The argument escalated so much that both families called in reinforcements.

Ram Naval Gupta, his sons Amar Gupta, Arvind Gupta and Amit Gupta had come with sharp weapons and faced off Hamid Nasiruddin Sheikh and his sons Arman Hamid Sheikh and Hasan Hamid Sheikh.

In the clash, Ram Naval Gupta and Arvind Gupta died on the spot. Amar Gupta and Amit Gupta were seriously injured.

In the Sheikh family, Hamid Sheikh also died, his sons Arman and Hasan Sheikh are injured.

All the bodies have been sent to Shatabdi Hospital for postmortem examination.

The police have started the process of registering murder cases.

One accused is in police custody, but he has been admitted to the hospital due to his critical condition.

The police are investigating the matter thoroughly and heavy security has been deployed in the area.