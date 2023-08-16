Aptech CEO Anil Pant Dies, Company Announces In Exchange Filing

Anil Pant joined Aptech in 2016 as its Managing Director and CEO.

Anil Pant, the CEO of learning solutions provider Aptech, died on August 15, the company said in an exchange filing. "With regards to aforesaid reference, the Company regrets to inform about the sad demise of Dr. Anil Pant, Managing Director & CEO of the Company on Tuesday, August 15, 2023," the statement said. The company started its IT training business in the year 1986. In 1993, Aptech became the first IT training organisation in Asia to receive the ISO 9001 quality certification.

Mr Pant joined Aptech in 2016 as its Managing Director and CEO. Before accepting this role, he was associated with Sify Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

He had experience of nearly 20 years in the IT and communication space.

"Dr. Pant's contribution and energy will be missed by the Company. All the Directors and employees of the Company convey their deepest condolences to his family," Aptech said in the exchange filing.

Mr Pant held a Bachelor of Engineering degree and also a PhD in information technology from Lincoln University College, Malaysia.

Aptech operates two business segments - retail and non-retail. The retail segment consists of global information technology (IT) and multimedia training. Under this it created brands like ACE (Aptech computer education), Arena animation, Avalon Academy and Aptech Worldwide.

Its non-retail segment comprises of government projects and training solutions. The company has created brands like Aptech training solutions, Attest, Aptech learning Services and Onlinevarsity.