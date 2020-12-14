Apple Investigates iPhone Facility Near Bengaluru After Violence By Workers

Days after violence broke out at a factory near Bengaluru that produces Apple's iPhone, the US firm has said it is probing if its Taiwanese contractor Wistron Corp, which owns the strife-hit factory, broke supplier guidelines.

"Apple is dedicated to ensuring everyone in our supply chain is treated with dignity and respect. We have teams on the ground and immediately launched a detailed investigation at Wistron's Narasapura facility in India," a company source told NDTV.

"We are also dispatching additional Apple team members and auditors to the facility. Our teams are in close touch with the local authorities and we're offering our full support to their investigation," the source said.

Violence broke out at Wistron's plant at Narsapura, near Bengaluru, after some employees, reportedly angry over salaries, vandalised the facility's premises on Saturday morning.

According to a case filed by the police following the incident, the facility, located around 50 kilometres east of Bengaluru, in Kolar district, suffered around Rs 400 crore in damages. Around 100 persons were detained in this connection, Reuters reported.

Wistron is one of Apple's top global suppliers. In India, its makes iPhone 7 and the second generation iPhone SE devices. The factory employs some 15,000 workers, although a majority of them are contracted via staffing firms, said an AFP report citing local media.

In a statement, the company said it was "deeply shocked by the incident".

"The accident was caused by unknown persons bursting in and causing damage to the plant with unclear intentions. The company always abides by the law, and fully supports and is cooperating with relevant authorities and police investigations," the company said in a statement to the Taipei Stock Exchange.

In its statement to AFP in Chinese, it "pledged to follow local labour (laws) and other related regulations" to resume operations as soon as possible.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said that those who took "law into their own hand" shall be "dealt with very strongly".

"At the same time, whatever justice has to prevail to the employees also will be taken care. The concern of both the employer and the employees will be effectively addressed," Mr Narayan told NDTV.