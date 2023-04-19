Apple Chief Tim Cook Meets Artists In Delhi, Amazed By 'Murals On iPad'

Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently in New Delhi

Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently in New Delhi ahead of the inauguration of the iconic iPhone maker's first official store in the national capital at Select Citywalk Mall. Mr Cook made most of his time in Delhi visiting the artistic lanes of the Lodhi Art District and the National Crafts Museum.

Impressed by the murals, the billionaire shared a few pictures of creative wall art and wrote, ''Delhi's Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space. Congratulations to the St+art India Foundation and so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully.'' He also thanked one of the artists, Dattaraj Naik, for showing him how mural designs are made on iPad.

Notably, the Lodhi Art District, located at South Delhi's Lodi Colony, is India's first art district. It has over 65 stunning murals done by artists from India, Iran, Germany and Japan.

See the pictures here:

Delhi's Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space. Congratulations to the St+art India Foundation and so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully. And thank you to Dattaraj Naik for showing me how you design your murals on iPad. pic.twitter.com/5JuzlHRvPC — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

Earlier in the day, he also visited the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy and admired the wood carvings. He said that he ''could have spent a whole day'' there.

''I could've spent the whole day at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy. From ancient and vibrant textiles to impossibly intricate wood carvings, it displayed India's deep—and deeply beautiful— culture of craft. Thanks, Sarah Sham and Ruchika Sachdeva for showing me around!,'' he wrote.

I could've spent the whole day at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy. From ancient and vibrant textiles to impossibly intricate wood carvings, it displayed India's deep—and deeply beautiful— culture of craft. Thanks Sarah Sham and Ruchika Sachdeva for showing me… pic.twitter.com/CzQy0dOi8y — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

The CEO also visited the Indian School of Design & Innovation and tweeted about how the institution is helping the next generation unlock their full potential. “Thanks for sharing how you create those amazing designs using the iPad!” he posted on Twitter.

The Indian School of Design & Innovation is helping the next generation of creatives unlock their full potential. Thanks for sharing how you create those amazing designs using iPad! pic.twitter.com/3QSNIqzOQX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

Mr Cook also met badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, and Parupalli Kashyap and coach Pullela Gopichand, and spoke with them about how Apple watch has helped them in their training modules.

Great meeting Coach Gopichand and badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, and Parupalli Kashyap, who have played a part in putting badminton on the map for India. We served, smashed, and talked about how Apple Watch helps them train! 🏸⌚️ pic.twitter.com/C9dghWK6XO — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023

Notably, the tech giant's second store in India, Apple Store Saket, will be open to the public from Thursday. Apple Saket will feature a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates. However, the Saket store is smaller than the Apple Store opened in Jio World Drive at Bandra Kurla Complex.

An Apple store is aimed at providing a top-notch experience to customers by functioning as a one-stop destination for product sales, services and accessories. These stores are also architectural marvels, adding to an unrivalled customer experience.

This is Tim Cook's first trip to India in seven years, the last being in 2016 when the tech giant was just beginning to scale up operations in the country.

