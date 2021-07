Anurag Thakur, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur who was sworn-in today as a cabinet minister, has been entrusted with two important portfolios - Information and Broadcasting, and Sports.

Mr Thakur, 46, was previously the Minister of State for Finance. He is among six ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet who have been promoted. Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy, Mansukh Mandaviya are the other five.