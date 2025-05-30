Anti-Smog Guns Mandatory For High-Rise Buildings

The Delhi government has made it mandatory for all high-rise commercial, institutional, and hospitality buildings to install anti-smog guns to combat pollution levels in the national capital, according to an official directive.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the number of anti-smog guns required will depend on the building's built-up area.

At least three anti-smog guns are required for buildings with a built-up area of less than 10,000 square metres. The number increases progressively, with one additional gun required for every 5,000 square metres beyond 25,000 square metres, he said.

He further elaborated that for buildings with built-up areas between 10,001 and 15,000 square metres, at least four anti-smog guns are required, while those with areas ranging from 15,001 to 20,000 square metres must deploy at least five guns. For built-up areas between 20,001 and 25,000 square metres, at least six guns are mandatory.

"Urban local bodies have been instructed to identify all such buildings, ensure wide circulation of the directive, and monitor compliance. Building owners have been given six months to install the required systems," the minister added.

Sirsa said the measures will have a significant impact on reducing pollution in Delhi.

"This year, we want the people of Delhi to feel the difference. The government is committed to working on every front to combat pollution and will do so in close coordination with the citizens," he said.

According to the directive issued by the Department of Environment and Forest, it applies to all commercial complexes, malls, hotels, office buildings, and educational institutions that are ground plus five storeys and above, with a built-up area exceeding 3,000 square metres.

The decision comes amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi, especially during the winter months, when levels of particulate matter -- "PM10 and PM2.5 -- often rise far beyond permissible limits.

From October 2024 to January 2025, Delhi's air quality remained in the "severe" category for 14 days, 72 days in the "very poor" category, and 33 days in the "poor" category, underscoring the urgent need for strong pollution control measures.

Previously, anti-smog guns had been deployed on a limited basis atop both government and private high-rise buildings. In 2023, 98 anti-smog guns were deployed "while the number rose to 156 in 2024.

However, the government now seeks to expand this measure city-wide, targeting all eligible buildings that can play a role in reducing localised dust pollution, especially during the winter season.

The environment department has said that the spraying of water from elevated points is an effective method to suppress airborne particulate matter. Anti-smog guns are designed to release a fine mist that binds dust particles and brings them to the ground, improving air quality.

The equipment should be installed directly on the parapet walls without using mobile trailers and be fitted with nozzles capable of dispersing water droplets in the five to 20-micron range for optimal performance.

The guns are expected to have a throw distance of 75 to 100 metres and must operate intermittently during peak pollution hours that includes "early morning, evening, and late at night.

The use of treated water has been mandated, and the water consumption for each machine should not exceed 1,200 litres per hour or 10,000 litres over an eight-hour day of operation.

The directive also emphasises integrating air quality monitoring systems with each installation and reducing noise levels caused by air blowers.

A quarterly action-taken report, along with a list of violators, must be submitted to the Department of Environment and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The DPCC will also be responsible for measuring the effectiveness of these guns by analysing air quality data from nearby monitoring stations.

The order strictly exempts all residential houses, societies, and complexes from this requirement.

