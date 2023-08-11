'Another Meeting Point': India, Russia Bond Over Space Journeys To Moon

ISRO wished that both Chandrayaan-3 and Luna-25 missions achieve their goals.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today congratulated the Russian space agency for the successful launch of its lunar mission weeks after Chandrayaan-3 began its journey to the Moon.

ISRO also wished that both Chandrayaan-3 and Luna-25 missions achieve their goals.

Congratulations, Roscosmos on the successful launch of Luna-25 💐



Wonderful to have another meeting point in our space journies



Wishes for

🇮🇳Chandrayaan-3 &

🇷🇺Luna-25

missions to achieve their goals. — ISRO (@isro) August 11, 2023

"Congratulations, Roscosmos on the successful launch of Luna-25. Wonderful to have another meeting point in our space journies. Wishes for Chandrayaan-3 & Luna-25 missions to achieve their goals," tweeted ISRO.

Roscosmos is the Russian space agency.

Russia, a pioneer in the conquest of space, launched its Luna-25 probe from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Friday, in its first mission to Moon since 1976.