Another Lapse In Nitish Kumar's Security, Crackers Burst At Public Meeting

The man who allegedly burst crackers at Nitish Kumar's meet is a resident of Islampur.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's security was breached again today at a public meeting at Nalanda where some young men burst crackers, triggering panic for a while. One of the mischief makers have been caught and taken to the police station, sources said.

Mr Kumar has been visiting all seven assembly constituencies of his parliamentary constituency Nalanda as part of his Jan Samvad Yatra, meeting people and getting to know about their problems.

Today's public meetings were being held in Silao, Pawapuri and Rajgir.

But at the grounds of Gandhi High School in Silao, when Mr Kumar was meeting people as part of a mass dialogue programme, there was a blast just 400 meters away from the Chief Minister. It was followed by a near-stampede as panic-stricken people ran for exits.

After the police managed to establish order, it was found that the explosion was caused by crackers. The police managed to arrest the man involved, who was still found to be carrying several matches and firecrackers.

The accused was found carrying more crackers and matches.

Sources said the man is a resident of Islampur. Senior police officers are questioning him to find out his motive, sources said.

Last month, Mr Kumar was attacked by a man in his hometown Bakhtiyarpur, in yet another huge security lapse. The man, who came from behind, was seen walking up the dais in rapid steps and striking Mr Kumar on the back. He was immediately dragged off by the Chief Minister's security personnel.

The man, who was caught on CCTV camera during the attack, was found to be mentally ill.

Calling the incident "unfortunate", state minister Ashok Chaudhary said, "There was a lapse on part of the people in charge of the Chief Minister's security. There should be an investigation".