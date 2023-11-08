Angry At Not Being Served Tea, Nagpur Doctor Leaves Surgery Midway, Probe Ordered

The incident happened at the local health center of Mauda tehsil of Nagpur on November 3.

In a case of shocking medical negligence, a doctor at a government-run hospital in Nagpur walked out of the operation theatre mid-way after he was angry at not being served tea. The incident happened at the local health center of Mauda tehsil of Nagpur on November 3. Notably, eight women had been scheduled for family planning surgery (vasectomy) on the said day.

After performing surgeries on four women and administering anesthesia to the rest of the female patients, the doctor identified as Tejrang Bhalavi, requested a cup of tea from the hospital staff. However, when his request went unfulfilled, he unexpectedly left the operation theatre without performing the remaining operations.

When the hospital administration contacted the district medical officer after Doctor Bhalavi's departure, another doctor was sent to perform surgeries on the rest of the anesthetised women.

The district administration has now ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Over a telephone call, Nagpur Zilla Parishad's CEO Soumya Sharma said that a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the case. Appropriate action against the doctor will be taken based on the committee's report.

Speaking about the incident, she said, ''On Friday, November 3, a family planning operation was organized in the government hospital of Mauda tehsil. Dr. Tejrang Bhalavi of RH Government Hospital of Ramtek tehsil was called to perform the operation. He performed 4 operations and left 4 behind. This is the news given to me by the Panchayat Samiti member.

I immediately called the health officer of Nagpur Zilla Parishad and asked him to send doctors for the remaining operations. I was told that he did not get tea so he left the operation. I have ordered an immediate investigation and a three-member committee has been formed for it. After the report comes, action will be taken against them. This is a very serious matter. If doctors are leaving such operations for the sake of tea, then action should be taken against such doctors under 304 of IPC.''