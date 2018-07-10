Andhra Pradesh Ranked No. 1 In 'Ease Of Doing Business', Delhi No. 23

States have been ranked on how well they implement business reforms

Andhra Pradesh has topped a list of states in the new Ease of Doing Business rankings, released by the government today.

Andhra Pradesh's neighbour Telangana, which is also the country's newest state, has been ranked number two in the list, followed by Haryana at number three and Jharkhand and Gujarat at number four and five respectively.

The other states that make up the top 10 are Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

"A large number of states have made significant progress in reforms suggested in BRAP 2017," the government said.

National capital Delhi has been ranked 23, dropping from 19 in 2016.

States have been ranked on how well they implement business reforms - as many as 405 recommendations were set out by the government last year - and last year Telangana and Jharkand came out at the head of the class.

17 states have achieved a reform evidence score of more than 90 per cent and 15 have achieved a combined score of 90 per cent and more.

"The states which have achieved 80 per cent or more reforms evidence score represent 84 per cent of the country's area, 90 per cent of the country's population and 79 per cent of India's GDP," the department of industrial policy and promotion said.