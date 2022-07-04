PM Touches Feet Of Freedom Fighter's Daughter, Seeks Blessing

90-Year-old Ms Bharathi, on a wheelchair, blessed PM Modi who also met her sister and niece.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met the family of late Pasala Krishna Murthy, a noted freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi met the eminent freedom fighter's daughter, Pasala Krishna Bharathi. The 90-year-old Ms Bharathi, on a wheelchair, blessed PM Modi who also met her sister and niece.

Born in 1900 in West Vipparru village in the Tadepalligudem taluka of the West Godavari district, Pasala Krishna Murthy joined the Congress party along with his wife in 1921. A Gandhian, he also took part in the Salt Satyagraha movement for which he was sentenced to one-year imprisonment. He passed away in 1978.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday unveiled the 30-feet tall bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at a special program on his 125th birth anniversary celebrations in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram.

Later in the day, PM Modi will also visit Gandhinagar in Gujarat to inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022.