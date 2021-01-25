'Can't Be Part Of Ego Battle': Top Court Rejects Plea, OKs Andhra Local Polls

The Supreme Court said some decisions had to be made on administrative grounds (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Andhra Pradesh government's plea to postpone panchayat polls - due next month - because of the Covid pandemic, pointing out that even larger electoral exercises had been successfully held despite far more difficult conditions.

The court also refused to get caught in an "ego battle" and expressed disappointment over resolutions against State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar, who said polls could be held as per schedule.

"Ego problems between two authorities is leading to lawlessness. We cannot allow lawlessness... how can resolutions be passed against N Ramesh Kumar? We cannot be part of this ego battle... we can't take over the jobs of everyone," a bench of Justices SK Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy said.

Earlier, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Andhra Pradesh government, asked the court to defer the elections till March, arguing that the vaccine drive would end by February 28.

"Very difficult to blame or judge anyone. States have conducted elections during COVID-19. Even Kerala did and there is a spike now but we can't say polls were the reason," the court responded.

The court also said it could not interfere in every political or administrative issue.

"Some decisions will be taken by the Election Commission. This makes me feel this (the Covid pandemic) is not the issue.. it is something else," the court said.

On Sunday, Venkatram Reddy, the Chairperson of a federation of Andhra Pradesh government employees, re leased a video statement questioning the SEC's decision to push on with the polls.

"This was putting the lives of staff at risk," he said, "We are requesting the SEC to put on hold local body elections for two months... when vaccination of government employees will be completed."

The Andhra Pradesh government had moved the Supreme Court after an order by the Division Bench of the High Court last week allowed polls to proceed. The state questioned Mr Kumar's medical expertise to take such a decision while a vaccination drive is underway.

The lives of "lakhs of citizens" could be endangered, the petition said.

The petition also said police, needed to ensure fair conduct of elections, were also required to ensure storage and transport of vaccines, and they were scheduled to be vaccinated at the end of February.

The elections are due to be held in four phases - on February 5, 9, 13 and 17.

Following today's order, the SEC said the model code of conduct is in force and directed ministers not to be associated with distribution of welfare benefits in rural areas, so as not to affect voters.