Andhra Pradesh Bandh: Left Calls For Andhra Pradesh Shutdown, Other Parties Support

Amaravati: Protesting against the injustice meted out to their state in this year's budget, the Left parties and several other smaller parties have called for a state-wide bandh in Andhra Pradesh today. YSR Congress and Congress have also backed the shutdown call. The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has also called for protests across the state to express solidarity with its lawmakers, who have been trying to stall the proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament to demand justice to the state.
Disappointed with budget allocation for the state, Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had called for a meeting with party leaders to discuss the future course of action. Union minister and TDP leader YS Chowdhary said that the party would continue to fight for what is due. Mr Naidu had also asked TDP lawmakers to keep on with protests until the centre makes a categorical announcement.
Here are the LIVE updates on Andhra Pradesh Bandh:
Andhra Pradesh ignored in the Union Budget, Telegu Desam Party leads bandh in the state.
Schools shut, tight security as left calls for Andhra Pradesh 'Bandh' today https://t.co/dUC70Ata1p pic.twitter.com/BjBUJ7Ll5y- NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) February 8, 2018
People are voluntarily shutting their shops across the state in support of the bandh.
Transport services affected as Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses are off the road today.
