Andhra Pradesh Bandh: How It Will Affect Normal Life

Here's a look at how the Andhra Pradesh bandh will affect normal life:
Schools and colleges: As a precautionary measure, the government has declared holiday for schools and colleges. The Andhra University announced suspension of classes to avoid inconvenience to students. Classes would be suspended at the Visakhapatnam-based Andhra University and its affiliated colleges.
Buses: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses are off the road today except in Tirumala. Privates buses are also shut. Inter-state buses, however, will be plying.
Railways: The bandh has not affected the railway services and rails are plying as scheduled.
Private transport: Autorickshaws, lorries and trucks are off the road in wake of Andhra Pradesh bandh.
Government offices: Thin attendance was reported in government offices and public sector undertakings like Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, National Thermal Power Corp and Hindustan Shipyard.