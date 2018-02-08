Andhra Pradesh Bandh: How It Will Affect Normal Life Andhra Pradesh has called for a bandh to protest the injustice meted out to the state in the Union Budget 2018-19.

Share EMAIL PRINT Andhra Pradesh bandh: Police have made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident. New Delhi: The Left parties of Andhra Pradesh called for a



Here's a look at how the Andhra Pradesh bandh will affect normal life:



Schools and colleges: As a precautionary measure, the government has declared holiday for schools and colleges. The Andhra University announced suspension of classes to avoid inconvenience to students. Classes would be suspended at the Visakhapatnam-based Andhra University and its affiliated colleges.



Buses: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses are off the road today except in Tirumala. Privates buses are also shut. Inter-state buses, however, will be plying.



Railways: The bandh has not affected the railway services and rails are plying as scheduled.



Private transport: Autorickshaws, lorries and trucks are off the road in wake of Andhra Pradesh bandh.



Voluntary shutdown of shops and hotels: People are voluntarily shutting their shops across the state in support of the bandh. Commercial establishments and hotelsa also downed their shutters.



Government offices: Thin attendance was reported in government offices and public sector undertakings like Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, National Thermal Power Corp and Hindustan Shipyard.



The Left parties of Andhra Pradesh called for a bandh today to protest the injustice meted out to the state in the Union Budget 2018-19. The Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India-Marxist and several other smaller parties have called for a day-long shutdown. YSR Congress and Congress have backed the shutdown call. The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had earlier publicly voiced unhappiness over the recent Union budget not offering any special benefits to Andhra Pradesh. The party has has also called for protests across the state to express solidarity with its Members of Parliament.As a precautionary measure, the government has declared holiday for schools and colleges. The Andhra University announced suspension of classes to avoid inconvenience to students. Classes would be suspended at the Visakhapatnam-based Andhra University and its affiliated colleges.: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses are off the road today except in Tirumala. Privates buses are also shut. Inter-state buses, however, will be plying.The bandh has not affected the railway services and rails are plying as scheduled.Autorickshaws, lorries and trucks are off the road in wake of Andhra Pradesh bandh.People are voluntarily shutting their shops across the state in support of the bandh. Commercial establishments and hotelsa also downed their shutters.Thin attendance was reported in government offices and public sector undertakings like Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, National Thermal Power Corp and Hindustan Shipyard.