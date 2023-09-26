Bengaluru Bandh Today, 200 Protesters Taken Into Custody: 10 Points

Over 200 protesters have been taken into custody for violating prohibitory orders as they were trying to march towards Raj Bhavan from Vidhana Soudha. The march was led by the Chairman of the federation of pro Kannada organisations, Vatal Nagaraj, his deputy Praveen Shetty, and others.

Protests were planned at Freedom Park, Raj Bhawan, and Town Hall by pro-Kannada organisations, but the police had warned that it would only be allowed in Freedom Park.

Police personnel have reportedly been deployed in Bengaluru's Cottonpete to maintain law and order. All shops are closed except those providing essential services.

Bengaluru Urban District Collector KA Dayanand announced a public holiday for all schools and colleges in the city in view of the Bandh on Tuesday.

Cabs will be running as usual in the city. Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association president Tanveer Pasha had earlier said that BMTC, Ola, and Uber services will be as usual. Though hotels and restaurants are open in the city, the Bangalore Hoteliers Association, calling it their duty, have announced their support for the bandh. They might be closed during the Friday protests. Auto drivers are also supporting the strike.

Schools, colleges, government offices, banks, ATMs, public and private transport, shops, and commercial establishments are expected to remain shut.

Global firms including Walmart, Google, IBM, and Accenture have asked employees in Bengaluru to work from home today.

The dispute over who gets access to the water has been a source of friction between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for more than a century.

Deadly riots broke out in Bengaluru in 2016 after the top court ordered the release of some water to Tamil Nadu.